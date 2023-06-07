Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.382) this season, fueled by 59 hits.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 73.2% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.8% of them.
- He has homered in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games.
- In 53.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (16.1%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.290
|AVG
|.320
|.372
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.540
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|24
|23 (71.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (75.0%)
|8 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|17 (53.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|10 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.68 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin (4-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.92 ERA ranks 61st, 1.478 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
