Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .250.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Walker has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has homered in 11 games this season (19.3%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has had at least one RBI in 40.4% of his games this season (23 of 57), with two or more RBI eight times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 54.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .243 AVG .308 .280 OBP .347 .486 SLG .585 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 12 RBI 16 15/3 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 26 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (38.5%) 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (50.0%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (23.1%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings