Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .250.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Walker has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has homered in 11 games this season (19.3%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has had at least one RBI in 40.4% of his games this season (23 of 57), with two or more RBI eight times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 54.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.243
|AVG
|.308
|.280
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|16
|15/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (38.5%)
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (50.0%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (23.1%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (50.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.68 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.92), 63rd in WHIP (1.478), and 65th in K/9 (5.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.