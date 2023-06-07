Alexander Zverev vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Alexander Zverev and Tomas Martin Etcheverry are two rounds away from the title match as they match up in the quarterfinals of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on June 7.
Watch the action on Tennis Channel as Zverev attempts to hold off Etcheverry.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Alexander Zverev vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Wednesday, June 7
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Zverev vs. Etcheverry Matchup Info
- In the Round of 16 on Monday, Zverev took down No. 29-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.
- Zverev was beaten by Nicolas Jarry short of the final (6-7, 3-6) on May 26 in the semifinals of his most recent tournament, the Gonet Geneva Open.
- Etcheverry defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6, 6-0, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Monday.
- Etcheverry suffered defeat in the round of 64 of his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 12, when he went down 6-7, 2-6 to Novak Djokovic.
- Zverev hasn't faced Etcheverry in the past five years.
Zverev vs. Etcheverry Odds and Probabilities
|Alexander Zverev
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|-300
|Odds to Win Match
|+230
|+800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|75.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|30.3%
|11.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|57.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.