On Tuesday, Pavin Smith (hitting .114 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith has five doubles, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .206.

Smith has had a hit in 20 of 42 games this year (47.6%), including multiple hits six times (14.3%).

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (11.9%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Smith has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 16 of 42 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .353 AVG .200 .511 OBP .310 .412 SLG .480 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 8 RBI 6 11/11 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 17 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings