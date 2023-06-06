Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Pavin Smith (hitting .114 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Explore More About This Game
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith has five doubles, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .206.
- Smith has had a hit in 20 of 42 games this year (47.6%), including multiple hits six times (14.3%).
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (11.9%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Smith has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 16 of 42 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.353
|AVG
|.200
|.511
|OBP
|.310
|.412
|SLG
|.480
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|11/11
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|17
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (41.2%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- The Nationals surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (81 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin (1-3 with a 5.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.67, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
