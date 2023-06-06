Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ketel Marte (.537 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .274 with 10 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has had a hit in 42 of 55 games this year (76.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (27.3%).
- In 16.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, Marte has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|24
|23 (74.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|17 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (81 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin (1-3 with a 5.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.67 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
