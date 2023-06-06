On Tuesday, Ketel Marte (.537 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .274 with 10 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Marte has had a hit in 42 of 55 games this year (76.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (27.3%).

In 16.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.7% of his games this year, Marte has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .264 AVG .263 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .544 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 8 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 31 GP 24 23 (74.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings