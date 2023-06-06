Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Josh Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .241 with 12 doubles and 16 walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 25 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 48 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In 35.4% of his games this year, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year (17 of 48), with two or more runs four times (8.3%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.246
|AVG
|.261
|.323
|OBP
|.280
|.316
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|9
|19/7
|K/BB
|8/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 81 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.67 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
