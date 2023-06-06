Jose Herrera -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 95 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera has four doubles and seven walks while hitting .231.

In 38.1% of his games this year (eight of 21), Herrera has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (19.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has not homered in his 21 games this season.

In five games this year, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 21 games (38.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .111 AVG .313 .200 OBP .450 .111 SLG .438 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 8/2 K/BB 6/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 11 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings