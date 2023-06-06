Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.258 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .187 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
- McCarthy has gotten a hit in 11 of 28 games this season (39.3%), with multiple hits on six occasions (21.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in four games this season (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 28 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.111
|.211
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.111
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|9
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 81 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.67, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
