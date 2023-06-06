The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.258 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .187 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

McCarthy has gotten a hit in 11 of 28 games this season (39.3%), with multiple hits on six occasions (21.4%).

He has hit a home run in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

McCarthy has driven in a run in four games this season (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 28 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .111 .211 OBP .250 .333 SLG .111 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 9 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

