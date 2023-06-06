Geraldo Perdomo -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Braves.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks.

In 24 of 46 games this year (52.2%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).

In five games this year, he has homered (10.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 20 of 46 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .311 AVG .467 .426 OBP .515 .489 SLG .700 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 9 RBI 9 11/9 K/BB 4/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 19 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings