Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Moreno -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has seven doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .282.
- In 61.7% of his 47 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 47 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.0% of his games this season, Moreno has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (19.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.364
|AVG
|.237
|.386
|OBP
|.244
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|10/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|18
|18 (62.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (81 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.67, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.