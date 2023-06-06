Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Emmanuel Rivera, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has seven doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .337.
- Rivera has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season (29.6%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (44.4%), including three multi-run games (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.389
|AVG
|.333
|.389
|OBP
|.368
|.611
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.60 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (81 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.67, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.