The Arizona Diamondbacks (35-25) and Washington Nationals (25-34) both enter Tuesday's matchup on losing streaks. The Diamondbacks have dropped two in a row, the Nationals two in a row.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Tommy Henry (3-1, 3.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (1-3, 5.67 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (3-1, 3.73 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-3, 5.67 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

The Diamondbacks will send Henry (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 3.73, a 1.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.244.

He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.

Henry has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

Tommy Henry vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 253 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They have 534 hits, eighth in baseball, with 46 home runs (29th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Nationals one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-22 with a double and two RBI in six innings.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin (1-3) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.67 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

During six games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 5.67 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to his opponents.

Irvin is trying to collect his second quality start of the season in this game.

Irvin heads into the matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

