Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Nationals on June 6, 2023
Player prop bet options for Corbin Carroll, Jeimer Candelario and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Tommy Henry Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Henry Stats
- Tommy Henry (3-1) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his eighth start of the season.
- He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.
- In seven starts this season, Henry has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
Henry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 16
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Giants
|May. 11
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 58 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashed .291/.377/.528 so far this season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Candelario Stats
- Candelario has collected 56 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .260/.332/.456 so far this year.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 31
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
|at Dodgers
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Thomas Stats
- Lane Thomas has 63 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .278/.335/.441 on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
