Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Jeimer Candelario will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 68 total home runs.

Arizona's .432 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks are seventh in the majors with a .260 batting average.

Arizona has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.0 runs per game (297 total runs).

The Diamondbacks rank 11th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

Arizona's pitching staff is 21st in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona's 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.343).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Tommy Henry makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.73 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Henry is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Henry is looking to collect his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Rockies W 6-0 Home Tommy Henry Dinelson Lamet 6/1/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Zach Davies Connor Seabold 6/2/2023 Braves W 3-2 Home Merrill Kelly Charlie Morton 6/3/2023 Braves L 5-2 Home Ryne Nelson Spencer Strider 6/4/2023 Braves L 8-5 Home Zac Gallen Mike Soroka 6/6/2023 Nationals - Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/7/2023 Nationals - Away Zach Davies Patrick Corbin 6/8/2023 Nationals - Away Merrill Kelly Josiah Gray 6/9/2023 Tigers - Away Ryne Nelson Michael Lorenzen 6/10/2023 Tigers - Away Zac Gallen Matthew Boyd 6/11/2023 Tigers - Away Tommy Henry Joey Wentz

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.