How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Jeimer Candelario will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.
Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 68 total home runs.
- Arizona's .432 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks are seventh in the majors with a .260 batting average.
- Arizona has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.0 runs per game (297 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks rank 11th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.
- Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- Arizona's pitching staff is 21st in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Arizona's 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks average baseball's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.343).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tommy Henry makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.73 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Henry is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Henry is looking to collect his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this game.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-0
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/1/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Connor Seabold
|6/2/2023
|Braves
|W 3-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Charlie Morton
|6/3/2023
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Spencer Strider
|6/4/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Mike Soroka
|6/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
|6/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Patrick Corbin
|6/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Josiah Gray
|6/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Matthew Boyd
|6/11/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Joey Wentz
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
