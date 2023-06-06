Tuesday's contest that pits the Washington Nationals (25-34) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-25) at Nationals Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Nationals. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 6.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Tommy Henry (3-1, 3.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (1-3, 5.67 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Diamondbacks have four wins against the spread in their last seven chances.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.

Arizona has entered 18 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 12-6 in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has scored 297 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).

