Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.7% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7%.
- He has scored in 52.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.5%.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.290
|AVG
|.320
|.372
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.540
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|23
|23 (71.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|8 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|17 (53.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|10 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (81 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Irvin (1-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.67, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
