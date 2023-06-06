The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.7% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7%.

He has scored in 52.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .290 AVG .320 .372 OBP .370 .522 SLG .540 9 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 5 Home Away 32 GP 23 23 (71.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 8 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 17 (53.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 10 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings