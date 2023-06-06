Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .254 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 106th and he is 40th in slugging.
- Walker is batting .353 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Walker has gotten at least one hit in 58.9% of his games this year (33 of 56), with at least two hits 16 times (28.6%).
- He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 56), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has an RBI in 23 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 53.6% of his games this season (30 of 56), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.243
|AVG
|.308
|.280
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|16
|15/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (40.0%)
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (24.0%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (52.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (81 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.67, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .262 batting average against him.
