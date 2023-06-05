If you're looking for Monday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which includes a showdown between Shane McClanahan and the Rays versus Brayan Bello and the Red Sox.

Read on to find the probable starters for every game on the calendar for June 5.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send McClanahan (8-1) to the mound as they take on the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Bello (3-3) when the clubs play Monday.

TB: McClanahan BOS: Bello 12 (69.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (39.1 IP) 2.07 ERA 3.89 10.6 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Rays at Red Sox

TB Odds to Win: -165

-165 BOS Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rays at Red Sox

Royals at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Carlos Hernandez (0-3) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will counter with Braxton Garrett (1-2) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.

KC: Hernandez MIA: Garrett 24 (28.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (53.1 IP) 4.76 ERA 4.22 12.1 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Royals at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -165

-165 KC Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Royals at Marlins

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Tigers at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-5) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Aaron Nola (4-4) for the game between the teams on Monday.

DET: Wentz PHI: Nola 11 (47 IP) Games/IP 12 (74.2 IP) 7.28 ERA 4.70 7.7 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -250

-250 DET Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Tigers at Phillies

Athletics at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (0-3) to the hill as they face the Pirates, who will look to Johan Oviedo (3-4) when the clubs play on Monday.

OAK: Sears PIT: Oviedo 11 (59.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (58 IP) 4.37 ERA 4.50 8.1 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -175

-175 OAK Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Athletics at Pirates

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Astros at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Brandon Bielak (2-2) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah (1-6) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.

HOU: Bielak TOR: Manoah 6 (31 IP) Games/IP 12 (57.2 IP) 3.19 ERA 5.46 8.1 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Astros at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -120

-120 HOU Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Astros at Blue Jays

Brewers at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Julio Teheran (1-1) to the mound as they face the Reds on Monday.

MIL: Teherán CIN: TBD 2 (11 IP) Games/IP - 0.82 ERA - 4.1 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -125

-125 MIL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Brewers at Reds

Cardinals at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (2-1) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Martin Perez (6-1) when the teams face off Monday.

STL: Wainwright TEX: Pérez 5 (26.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (61 IP) 6.15 ERA 4.43 5.5 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -135

-135 STL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cardinals at Rangers

Cubs at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (0-1) to the bump as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Blake Snell (1-6) when the teams play Monday.

CHC: Hendricks SD: Snell 2 (9.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (56 IP) 3.86 ERA 4.66 7.7 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -175

-175 CHC Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cubs at Padres

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.