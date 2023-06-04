Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Sunday, Pavin Smith (hitting .139 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Soroka. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Pitching Matchup
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .213 with five doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Smith has recorded a hit in 20 of 41 games this year (48.8%), including six multi-hit games (14.6%).
- He has gone deep in five games this year (12.2%), homering in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34.1% of his games this year, Smith has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (36.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.353
|AVG
|.200
|.511
|OBP
|.310
|.412
|SLG
|.480
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|11/11
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|17
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (41.2%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Soroka (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his second this season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.