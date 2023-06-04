On Sunday, Pavin Smith (hitting .139 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Soroka. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .213 with five doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Smith has recorded a hit in 20 of 41 games this year (48.8%), including six multi-hit games (14.6%).

He has gone deep in five games this year (12.2%), homering in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 34.1% of his games this year, Smith has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (36.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .353 AVG .200 .511 OBP .310 .412 SLG .480 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 8 RBI 6 11/11 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 17 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

