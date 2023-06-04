Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Nick Ahmed -- hitting .182 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Braves.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed has five doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .228.
- Ahmed has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 33 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Ahmed has driven in a run in eight games this year (24.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.324
|AVG
|.176
|.324
|OBP
|.200
|.432
|SLG
|.235
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|5/0
|K/BB
|7/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (37.5%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Braves are sending Soroka (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
