Nick Ahmed -- hitting .182 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed has five doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .228.
  • Ahmed has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 33 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Ahmed has driven in a run in eight games this year (24.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.324 AVG .176
.324 OBP .200
.432 SLG .235
2 XBH 2
1 HR 0
6 RBI 3
5/0 K/BB 7/1
3 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 16
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (37.5%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Braves are sending Soroka (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
