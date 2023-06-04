The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel leads Arizona with 62 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .550.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Gurriel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .222.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 40 of 53 games this year (75.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (28.3%).

He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 53), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this season (41.5%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (17.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 of 53 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .350 AVG .262 .426 OBP .303 .667 SLG .361 10 XBH 4 4 HR 1 15 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 24 21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings