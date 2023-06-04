Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After hitting .262 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Mike Soroka) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .274 with 10 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Marte has recorded a hit in 41 of 54 games this season (75.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (27.8%).
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has driven in a run in 17 games this season (31.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.1%).
- He has scored at least once 27 times this season (50.0%), including five games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|22 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|3 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Soroka (0-1) pitches for the Braves to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
