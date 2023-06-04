Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.103 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Pitching Matchup
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .233 with 12 doubles and 15 walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 51.1% of his 47 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.1% of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 47 games this season.
- In 34.0% of his games this year, Rojas has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.2% of his games this year (17 of 47), with two or more runs four times (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.246
|AVG
|.261
|.323
|OBP
|.280
|.316
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|9
|19/7
|K/BB
|8/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Soroka (0-1) takes the mound for the Braves to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.