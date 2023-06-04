The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.103 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .233 with 12 doubles and 15 walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 51.1% of his 47 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.1% of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 47 games this season.

In 34.0% of his games this year, Rojas has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.2% of his games this year (17 of 47), with two or more runs four times (8.5%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .246 AVG .261 .323 OBP .280 .316 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 9 RBI 9 19/7 K/BB 8/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 21 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Braves Pitching Rankings