Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy is batting .193 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
  • McCarthy has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 27 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven of 27 games (25.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.167 AVG .111
.211 OBP .250
.333 SLG .111
3 XBH 0
1 HR 0
2 RBI 1
7/2 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
18 GP 9
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Braves will send Soroka (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
