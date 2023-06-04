Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .193 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- McCarthy has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 27 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 27 games (25.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.111
|.211
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.111
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|9
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Braves will send Soroka (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
