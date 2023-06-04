Ronald Acuna Jr. and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are two of the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off at Chase Field on Sunday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (7-2) for his 13th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 2.72 ERA ranks 11th, 1.032 WHIP ranks 15th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies May. 30 6.0 5 0 0 7 2 at Phillies May. 24 5.2 5 2 2 3 2 at Pirates May. 19 3.2 8 8 5 2 4 vs. Giants May. 13 7.2 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Marlins May. 8 7.0 5 1 1 7 1

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Gurriel Stats

Gurriel has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 14 walks and 35 RBI (62 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .310/.359/.550 on the season.

Gurriel hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with three doubles, a walk and six RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has 56 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a .287/.372/.508 slash line on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 2 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 2

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 75 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He's slashing .325/.403/.563 on the season.

Acuna hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Athletics May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 49 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 43 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .228/.360/.521 on the year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 29 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

