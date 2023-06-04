In the series rubber match on Sunday, June 4, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-24) match up with Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (34-24). The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Chase Field.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Braves +115 moneyline odds to win. Arizona is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +140 odds). The over/under for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (7-2, 2.72 ERA) vs Mike Soroka - ATL (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 17 out of the 25 games, or 68%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have a 12-6 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks won all of the five games it played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total two times.

The Braves have been victorious in three of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Braves have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +115.

The Braves are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 2-6-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Pavin Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Christian Walker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 4th Win NL West +850 - 2nd

