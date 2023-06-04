The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson hit the field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 13th in MLB action with 66 total home runs.

Arizona's .431 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.260).

Arizona has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (292 total runs).

The Diamondbacks rank 12th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .324.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.6 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.332).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen (7-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.72 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.

Gallen has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Gallen will try to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Rockies W 5-1 Home Zac Gallen Kyle Freeland 5/31/2023 Rockies W 6-0 Home Tommy Henry Dinelson Lamet 6/1/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Zach Davies Connor Seabold 6/2/2023 Braves W 3-2 Home Merrill Kelly Charlie Morton 6/3/2023 Braves L 5-2 Home Ryne Nelson Spencer Strider 6/4/2023 Braves - Home Zac Gallen Mike Soroka 6/6/2023 Nationals - Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/7/2023 Nationals - Away Zach Davies Patrick Corbin 6/8/2023 Nationals - Away Merrill Kelly Josiah Gray 6/9/2023 Tigers - Away Ryne Nelson Michael Lorenzen 6/10/2023 Tigers - Away Zac Gallen Alex Faedo

