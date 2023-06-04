Diamondbacks vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 4
Sunday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-24) against the Atlanta Braves (34-24) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 4.
The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (7-2) versus the Braves and Mike Soroka (0-1).
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite five times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Diamondbacks have won four of their last seven games against the spread.
- The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 17, or 68%, of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 12-6, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 292.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 30
|Rockies
|W 5-1
|Zac Gallen vs Kyle Freeland
|May 31
|Rockies
|W 6-0
|Tommy Henry vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 1
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Zach Davies vs Connor Seabold
|June 2
|Braves
|W 3-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Charlie Morton
|June 3
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Ryne Nelson vs Spencer Strider
|June 4
|Braves
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Mike Soroka
|June 6
|@ Nationals
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Jake Irvin
|June 7
|@ Nationals
|-
|Zach Davies vs Patrick Corbin
|June 8
|@ Nationals
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Josiah Gray
|June 9
|@ Tigers
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 10
|@ Tigers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Alex Faedo
