Sunday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-24) against the Atlanta Braves (34-24) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 4.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (7-2) versus the Braves and Mike Soroka (0-1).

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite five times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have won four of their last seven games against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 17, or 68%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 12-6, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 292.

The Diamondbacks' 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

