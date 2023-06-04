Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll -- with an on-base percentage of .317 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 56 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 39 of 54 games this year (72.2%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.9%).
- In 16.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this year (17 of 54), with two or more RBI seven times (13.0%).
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (51.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (14.8%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.290
|AVG
|.320
|.372
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.540
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|22 (71.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|16 (51.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Braves will look to Soroka (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
