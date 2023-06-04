Corbin Carroll -- with an on-base percentage of .317 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 56 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
  • Carroll has gotten a hit in 39 of 54 games this year (72.2%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.9%).
  • In 16.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carroll has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this year (17 of 54), with two or more RBI seven times (13.0%).
  • He has scored at least once 28 times this year (51.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 14
.290 AVG .320
.372 OBP .370
.522 SLG .540
9 XBH 7
3 HR 2
7 RBI 4
15/7 K/BB 15/4
5 SB 5
Home Away
31 GP 23
22 (71.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%)
7 (22.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
5 (16.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%)
9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Braves will look to Soroka (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.