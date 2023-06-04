Corbin Carroll -- with an on-base percentage of .317 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 56 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 39 of 54 games this year (72.2%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.9%).

In 16.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this year (17 of 54), with two or more RBI seven times (13.0%).

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (51.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .290 AVG .320 .372 OBP .370 .522 SLG .540 9 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 5 Home Away 31 GP 23 22 (71.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings