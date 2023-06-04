Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the hill, June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is batting .254 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.
  • He ranks 91st in batting average, 112th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • In 58.2% of his 55 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
  • In 11 games this year, he has homered (20.0%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Walker has driven home a run in 23 games this year (41.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 29 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.243 AVG .308
.280 OBP .347
.486 SLG .585
9 XBH 8
4 HR 5
12 RBI 16
15/3 K/BB 12/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
30 GP 25
17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%)
17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%)
5 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%)
10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (52.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.65).
  • The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Braves will send Soroka (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
