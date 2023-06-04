Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the hill, June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .254 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.
- He ranks 91st in batting average, 112th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 58.2% of his 55 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 11 games this year, he has homered (20.0%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Walker has driven home a run in 23 games this year (41.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 29 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.243
|AVG
|.308
|.280
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|16
|15/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (40.0%)
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (24.0%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (52.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Braves will send Soroka (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
