Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel leads Arizona with 61 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .548.
- He ranks eighth in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this season (22 of 52), with two or more RBI nine times (17.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 52 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.350
|AVG
|.262
|.426
|OBP
|.303
|.667
|SLG
|.361
|10
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|20 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 20th, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 15 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
