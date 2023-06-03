On Saturday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel leads Arizona with 61 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .548.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has homered in 15.4% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this season (22 of 52), with two or more RBI nine times (17.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 of 52 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .350 AVG .262 .426 OBP .303 .667 SLG .361 10 XBH 4 4 HR 1 15 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 24 20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

