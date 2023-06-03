The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .232 with 12 doubles and 15 walks.

Rojas has had a hit in 23 of 46 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits nine times (19.6%).

He has not gone deep in his 46 games this year.

Rojas has driven home a run in 16 games this season (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 17 of 46 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .246 AVG .261 .323 OBP .280 .316 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 9 RBI 9 19/7 K/BB 8/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 21 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Braves Pitching Rankings