Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .232 with 12 doubles and 15 walks.
- Rojas has had a hit in 23 of 46 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits nine times (19.6%).
- He has not gone deep in his 46 games this year.
- Rojas has driven home a run in 16 games this season (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 17 of 46 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.246
|AVG
|.261
|.323
|OBP
|.280
|.316
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|9
|19/7
|K/BB
|8/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.68).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Strider (5-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.11), sixth in WHIP (.990), and first in K/9 (15).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.