Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy and his .406 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .193.
- McCarthy has gotten at least one hit in 40.7% of his games this year (11 of 27), with at least two hits six times (22.2%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in four games this year (14.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven games this year (25.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.111
|.211
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.111
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|9
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Strider (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 20th, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 15 K/9 ranks first.
