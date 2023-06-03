The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy and his .406 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .193.

McCarthy has gotten at least one hit in 40.7% of his games this year (11 of 27), with at least two hits six times (22.2%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

McCarthy has driven in a run in four games this year (14.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven games this year (25.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .111 .211 OBP .250 .333 SLG .111 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 9 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Braves Pitching Rankings