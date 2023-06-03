Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .778 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .215 with four doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- Longoria has gotten a hit in 14 of 31 games this season (45.2%), with multiple hits on four occasions (12.9%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (22.6%), leaving the park in 7% of his plate appearances.
- Longoria has driven in a run in 10 games this season (32.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|.265
|AVG
|.189
|.316
|OBP
|.231
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Braves will send Strider (5-2) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 19th, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 15 K/9 ranks first.
