The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has six doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .333.

Rivera has picked up a hit in 16 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In eight games this year (32.0%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .389 AVG .333 .389 OBP .368 .611 SLG .444 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 12 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

