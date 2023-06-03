How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Spencer Strider is starting for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday against Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Arizona ranks sixth in the majors with a .432 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks rank sixth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 290 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.6 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.30 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson (2-2) for his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- He has three quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Nelson will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/30/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-1
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Kyle Freeland
|5/31/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-0
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/1/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Connor Seabold
|6/2/2023
|Braves
|W 3-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Charlie Morton
|6/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Spencer Strider
|6/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Mike Soroka
|6/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
|6/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Patrick Corbin
|6/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Josiah Gray
|6/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Michael Lorenzen
