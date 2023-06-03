Ryne Nelson will attempt to slow down Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when they play his Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +170 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 4-3-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (seven of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers). Arizona games have gone under the point total four straight times, and the average total in this streak was 9.2 runs.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (58.1%) in those contests.

Arizona is 2-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 26 of 58 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 6-3-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-12 15-11 14-8 21-15 25-13 10-10

