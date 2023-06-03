Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Corbin Carroll (.579 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .293 with 24 walks and 37 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Carroll will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer in his last games.
- Carroll has recorded a hit in 39 of 53 games this year (73.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (26.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this year (32.1%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (13.2%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 28 of 53 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.290
|AVG
|.320
|.372
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.540
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|23
|22 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Strider (5-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.11), sixth in WHIP (.990), and first in K/9 (15) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.