Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pavin Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .220 with five doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (20 of 40), with multiple hits six times (15.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.0% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37.5% of his games this season (15 of 40), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.353
|AVG
|.200
|.511
|OBP
|.310
|.412
|SLG
|.480
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|11/11
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|17
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (41.2%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Braves will send Morton (5-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.59), 63rd in WHIP (1.474), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.