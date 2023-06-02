Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Nick Ahmed (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Braves
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Odds
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .222 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Ahmed has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 32 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season (25.0%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.324
|AVG
|.176
|.324
|OBP
|.200
|.432
|SLG
|.235
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|5/0
|K/BB
|7/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (37.5%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Morton (5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.59), 63rd in WHIP (1.474), and 21st in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.