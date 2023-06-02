Diana Taurasi takes the Phoenix Mercury (1-2) into a matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks (1-2) after putting up 23 points in a 90-81 victory over the Lynx. It's on Friday, June 2, 2023, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

There is no line set for the game.

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ION

Mercury vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercury 86 Sparks 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Phoenix (-5.9)

Phoenix (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 165.7

Mercury vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix covered the spread seven times in 22 games last season.

Phoenix had nine of its 22 games go over the point total last year.

Mercury Performance Insights

Last season, the Mercury were seventh in the league on offense (81.1 points scored per game) and ninth on defense (84.1 points conceded).

Last season, Phoenix was second-worst in the league in rebounds (31.2 per game) and worst in rebounds conceded (37.2).

In terms of turnovers, the Mercury were fifth in the league in committing them (13.3 per game) last year. They were fifth in forcing them (14.2 per game).

The Mercury were fourth in the league in 3-pointers made (8.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.9%) last season.

Last year, the Mercury were ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.7%).

Phoenix took 59.9% of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.1% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 69.3% of Phoenix's buckets were 2-pointers, and 30.7% were 3-pointers.

