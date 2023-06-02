The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (batting .317 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.546) and total hits (60) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

In 74.5% of his games this season (38 of 51), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (29.4%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (15.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this year (21 of 51), with two or more RBI eight times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (43.1%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .350 AVG .262 .426 OBP .303 .667 SLG .361 10 XBH 4 4 HR 1 15 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 24 19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings