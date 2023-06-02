Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ketel Marte -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .284 with 10 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- Marte enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 41 of 52 games this year (78.8%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (28.8%).
- In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Marte has driven home a run in 17 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games.
- In 27 of 52 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Morton (5-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.59 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.59), 63rd in WHIP (1.474), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).
