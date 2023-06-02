Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Rojas -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .232 with 12 doubles and 15 walks.
- Rojas has recorded a hit in 23 of 46 games this year (50.0%), including nine multi-hit games (19.6%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 46 games this year.
- Rojas has an RBI in 16 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.0% of his games this year (17 of 46), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.246
|AVG
|.261
|.323
|OBP
|.280
|.316
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|9
|19/7
|K/BB
|8/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Morton (5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.59), 63rd in WHIP (1.474), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).
