Josh Rojas -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .232 with 12 doubles and 15 walks.

Rojas has recorded a hit in 23 of 46 games this year (50.0%), including nine multi-hit games (19.6%).

He has not hit a home run in his 46 games this year.

Rojas has an RBI in 16 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.0% of his games this year (17 of 46), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .246 AVG .261 .323 OBP .280 .316 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 9 RBI 9 19/7 K/BB 8/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 21 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

