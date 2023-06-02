Jake McCarthy and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy is batting .200 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
  • McCarthy enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .412.
  • McCarthy has picked up a hit in 11 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in seven of 26 games (26.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.167 AVG .111
.211 OBP .250
.333 SLG .111
3 XBH 0
1 HR 0
2 RBI 1
7/2 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
17 GP 9
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Braves are sending Morton (5-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 39-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 31st, 1.474 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.