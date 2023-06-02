Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake McCarthy and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .200 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- McCarthy enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .412.
- McCarthy has picked up a hit in 11 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven of 26 games (26.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.111
|.211
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.111
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|9
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves are sending Morton (5-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 31st, 1.474 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
