On Friday, Geraldo Perdomo (batting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .278.
  • Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 51.2% of his games this season (22 of 43), with multiple hits 12 times (27.9%).
  • In five games this year, he has homered (11.6%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Perdomo has driven home a run in 14 games this year (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (44.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
.311 AVG .467
.426 OBP .515
.489 SLG .700
5 XBH 5
1 HR 1
9 RBI 9
11/9 K/BB 4/2
3 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 19
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Morton (5-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.59 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.59), 63rd in WHIP (1.474), and 21st in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.