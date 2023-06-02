Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .289.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 44 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Moreno has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (20.5%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.364
|AVG
|.237
|.386
|OBP
|.244
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|10/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|18
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Braves will send Morton (5-5) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 31st, 1.474 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.
