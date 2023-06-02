Bookmakers have set player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Corbin Carroll and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 55 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .293/.377/.521 on the year.

Carroll has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 2 vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox May. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has put up 60 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .309/.357/.546 so far this season.

Gurriel has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run and five RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Morton Stats

Charlie Morton (5-5) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 11th start of the season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 31st, 1.474 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies May. 27 5.1 7 2 2 9 4 vs. Dodgers May. 22 5.0 7 6 6 5 2 at Rangers May. 15 6.2 7 0 0 10 1 vs. Red Sox May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 7 2 at Mets May. 1 5.1 6 4 4 6 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 31 RBI (72 total hits). He has swiped 23 bases.

He's slashing .324/.406/.554 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Athletics May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 4-for-5 2 0 3 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 49 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .233/.357/.533 so far this year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 29 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

