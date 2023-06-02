Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Braves on June 2, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Corbin Carroll and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 55 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashed .293/.377/.521 on the year.
- Carroll has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Rockies
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Gurriel Stats
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has put up 60 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .309/.357/.546 so far this season.
- Gurriel has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run and five RBI.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Morton Stats
- Charlie Morton (5-5) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 11th start of the season.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Morton has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 31st, 1.474 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|5.1
|7
|2
|2
|9
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|5
|2
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|6.2
|7
|0
|0
|10
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 9
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|at Mets
|May. 1
|5.1
|6
|4
|4
|6
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Merrill Kelly's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 31 RBI (72 total hits). He has swiped 23 bases.
- He's slashing .324/.406/.554 so far this season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 28
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 49 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .233/.357/.533 so far this year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|9
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.