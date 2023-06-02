How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Merrill Kelly takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- Fueled by 190 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks sixth in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 287 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.6) among MLB offenses.
- Arizona strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.328 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kelly (6-3) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
- He has six quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Kelly has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Tanner Houck
|5/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/30/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-1
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Kyle Freeland
|5/31/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-0
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/1/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Connor Seabold
|6/2/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Charlie Morton
|6/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Spencer Strider
|6/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Mike Soroka
|6/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
|6/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Patrick Corbin
|6/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Josiah Gray
