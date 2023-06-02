Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 with two RBI in his last game, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 55 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 24th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Carroll is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Carroll has had a hit in 38 of 52 games this year (73.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (26.9%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this season (17.3%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, Carroll has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 51.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (13.5%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.290
|AVG
|.320
|.372
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.540
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|21 (72.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Braves' 3.69 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Morton (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.59 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 31st, 1.474 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
