After going 1-for-5 with two RBI in his last game, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll has 55 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 24th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
  • Carroll is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Carroll has had a hit in 38 of 52 games this year (73.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (26.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in nine games this season (17.3%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 32.7% of his games this year, Carroll has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • In 51.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 14
.290 AVG .320
.372 OBP .370
.522 SLG .540
9 XBH 7
3 HR 2
7 RBI 4
15/7 K/BB 15/4
5 SB 5
Home Away
29 GP 23
21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%)
7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%)
9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.69 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Morton (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.59 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 39-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 31st, 1.474 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
